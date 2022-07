Make your dreams sweeter than ever with cbdMD’s delicious and calming Sleep-Aid Gummies. These gummies bring you the soothing benefits of 25 mg of CBD per serving, along with a special blend of melatonin, chamomile, L-theanine, ashwagandha, valerian, and GABA to keep your sleep cycle on track. With their natural raspberry flavor, organic cane sugar, and cbdMD’s THC-free* Superior Broad Spectrum CBD blend, Sleep-Aid Gummies let you rest easy knowing you’re doing right by your body while getting a great night’s sleep.



*THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.