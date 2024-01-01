Georgia Pie Live Resin Dab

by Cedar Creek Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

OUR LIVE RESIN IS KNOWN FOR ITS EXCEPTIONALLY FRESH AND FLAVORFUL PROFILE. UNLIKE STANDARD CONCENTRATES, LIVE RESIN IS MADE FROM FRESH, FLASH-FROZEN CANNABIS PLANTS, PRESERVING MORE TERPENES AND CANNABINOIDS. IN OUR PRODUCTS, WE ENHANCE THIS NATURAL RICHNESS BY INCLUDING OUR VERY OWN IN-HOUSE REFINED TERPENES, FURTHER ELEVATING THE AROMATIC AND FLAVOR EXPERIENCE.

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

About this brand

Cedar Creek Cannabis
Cedar Creek Cannabis is a full-service farm-to-product cannabis brand. We pride ourselves on being pioneers in cannabis, being one of the first cultivation license holders in the State of Washington in 2015. Since then, we’ve steadily grown our operation, offering everything from award-winning flower and pre- rolls to top shelf concentrates and edibles. Our team is passionate about creating products they not only love to consume themselves, but also products they’re proud to share with the world.

At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 415971
