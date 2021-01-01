About this product

Take a dive into the tropics with this fruity concoction of sweet strawberries and blasts of banana!



1 gram Delta-8 Gelato Cartridge with natural terpenes. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.