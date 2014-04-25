About this strain
Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.
Orange Diesel effects
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
