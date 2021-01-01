About this product

Enjoy the pleasures of convenient buttonless smooth vaping with this new refillable ePen, USB charger and sleek carrying case included.

Made with an empty reusable c11 cartridge, newly designed with PIE material, so no more yucky plastic taste. The new cartridge is also wicked with a ceramic heating element for a cleaner smoother burn.

The battery comes with a USB charger and when fully charged lasts for over 300 puffs. At the tip end of the battery there's a stylus tip used for any touch screen. Scroll your feed and puff!



*Bulk orders available, discounted price on bulk, message for details*

Available in 4 Colors: Black, Silver, White, and White w/Grey Flowers

Used for THC oil/ CBD oil/ co2 oil/ hemp oil

Model c11 atomizer/ vaporizer

Thread 510

Diameter 9.7 mm./ .36 in.

Length 5.98 in./ 152mm

Weight 20 grams

Oil Chamber Capacity 1 ml /1 gram

Resistance 1.8-2.2 ohm

Working voltage 3.3-4.2 volts