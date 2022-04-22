About this product
Orange Double Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Double Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Double Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Central Maine Flower
Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.