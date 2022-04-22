Orange Double Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Double Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Double Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.