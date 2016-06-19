About this strain
Buddha's Sister effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!