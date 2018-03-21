About this strain
Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes.
Gilz Nilz effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
18% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Central Ave
Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org