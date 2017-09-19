About this strain
Jack Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
70% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
51% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
70% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Nausea
29% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!