About this strain
As the name suggests, this sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two infamous, award-winning strains: White Widow and Jack Herer. The plant lives up to its lineage, with high THC content and stable, long-lasting sativa effects. Its growing difficulty is easy to moderate. As a plant, Jack Widow is compact, resistant, and high yielding. Flowering times are quick, between 6 and 7 weeks.
Jack Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
70% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
51% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
70% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Nausea
29% of people say it helps with nausea
About this brand
Central Ave
Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org