CENTURION EXTRACTS
About this product
Our signature Green Crack strain is our heaviest sativa that will be sure to uplift your day while leaving a refreshingly brisk taste after every inhale.
Full strain effects:
100% Energy
75% Focus
20% Clam
0% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Full strain effects:
100% Energy
75% Focus
20% Clam
0% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!