Aurora Cartridge 1GM

SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Our signature Green Crack strain is our heaviest sativa that will be sure to uplift your day while leaving a refreshingly brisk taste after every inhale.

Full strain effects:
100% Energy
75% Focus
20% Clam
0% Sleep

Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

Green Crack effects

Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
