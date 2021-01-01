CENTURION EXTRACTS
About this product
Our 510 thread battery is known for being one of the best on the market! The longevity is spectacular for battery life and overall lasting technology.
The battery charges via micro USB on the side to avoid breaking, losing or damaging your cartridge during the process.
The battery charges via micro USB on the side to avoid breaking, losing or damaging your cartridge during the process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!