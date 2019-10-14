Loading…
Flora Cartridge 1GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Our signature Original Glue strain is a potent hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch.

Full strain effects:
75% Energy
42% Focus
39% Clam
25% Sleep

Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

About this strain

Picture of GG4
GG4

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,233 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand CENTURION EXTRACTS
CENTURION EXTRACTS
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime.

OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”