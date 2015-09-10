Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CENTURION EXTRACTS

CENTURION EXTRACTS

Juno Cartridge 1GM

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our signature Thin Mint strain is a sativa dominant hybrid that gives the user a powerful full-body effect with a minty fresh after taste.

Full strain effects:
70% Energy
55% Focus
75% Clam
10% Sleep

Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

Thin Mint effects

Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!