CENTURION EXTRACTS
About this product
Our signature OG Kush strain give off euphoric, relaxed and happy effects with a true cannabis feel to its flavors
Full strain effects:
5% Energy
20% Focus
90% Clam
75% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Full strain effects:
5% Energy
20% Focus
90% Clam
75% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!