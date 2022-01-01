About this product
Our signature Trainwreck strain is a full sativa that comes on quick and strong while keeping your mind focused and railed.
Full strain effects:
80% Energy
65% Focus
15% Clam
5% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
