CENTURION EXTRACTS
About this product
Our signature Tahoe OG strain is a strong, fast acting Indica with heavy, lazy body sensations and an earthy, citrus kick in the taste buds.
Full strain effects:
0% Energy
20% Focus
85% Clam
100% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Tahoe OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,010 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!