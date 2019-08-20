Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CENTURION EXTRACTS

CENTURION EXTRACTS

Venus Cartridge 1GM

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our signature Pineapple strain will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed with tropical flavors and feels.

Full strain effects:
35% Energy
60% Focus
80% Clam
45% Sleep

Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!