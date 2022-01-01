About this product
Our signature Pineapple strain will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed with tropical flavors and feels.
Full strain effects:
35% Energy
60% Focus
80% Clam
45% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
