CENTURION EXTRACTS
About this product
Our signature Dragons Breath strain is a sativa dominant hybrid giving a balanced, clear-headed stress free high with unparalleled flavor.
Full strain effects:
20% Energy
40% Focus
85% Clam
65% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Full strain effects:
20% Energy
40% Focus
85% Clam
65% Sleep
Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
Dragon's Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!