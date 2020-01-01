 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Chakra Xtracts

Chakra Xtracts

Award Winning CBD Products at Discount Prices

Chakra CBD Slabs!
Chakra CBD Slabs!
Chakra MediVape
Chakra MediVape
Chakra Sugar Wax
Chakra Sugar Wax

About Chakra Xtracts

Chakra Xtracts has quickly become a worldwide industry leader in the global hemp CBD market. We are a vertically integrated wholesale and retail distributor with in house hemp cultivation, a state of the art manufacturing facility, and a robust distribution system all under one company. We work closely with our team of local farmers and extractors to produce industry leading pharmaceutical grade CBD from our hemp farms in Colorado. Our team proudly processes all our hand crafted products with thoughtful, responsible, and gentle techniques. Feel free to ask us questions anytime about our products.