CHAMP

CHAMP ™ 500mg CBD Oil Peppermint Tincture

About this product

CHAMP Peppermint CBD Oil is a natural dietary supplement for increased health and vitality. As a popular flavor, peppermint is cool and invigorating. Made from natural peppermint flavoring, you will enjoy the great taste and aroma of this nutritional hemp oil.

- Peppermint flavored
- Organic
- Non-GMO
- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers
- Non-psychoactive (Less than .02% THC)
- Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

CHAMP is your best source for organically-grown, high-concentrate CBD oil in natural flavor. It’s safe, affordable, legal and easy to use. Perfect for stress, anxiety, pain and sleep related issues.
