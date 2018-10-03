SPK, also known as "Sour Patch Kids" and "Sour Patch," is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. SPK emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. SPK was originally bred by Dark Heart Nursery.