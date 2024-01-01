Grape Milkshake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Purple Punch. This strain has a grape and vanilla flavor that resembles a creamy and fruity milkshake. Grape Milkshake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Grape Milkshake effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Milkshake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.