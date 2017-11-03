Charlies Infused PreRoll Sour Diesel X Sour Diesel Live Resin 2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones
Sour Diesel, otherwise known as "Sour D" or "Sour Deez" is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a 90:10 sativa/indica ratio. The origin of Sour Diesel is frequently debated within the marijuana community. Some say it's a cross between mass super skunk and 91 Chemdog, while others claim that it's a cross between Mexican sativa and a Chemdog phenotype. Either way, you can undoubtedly look forward to a high like no other. Couch lock and a "heavy feeling" aren't a factor when smoking sour diesel. Instead, you can expect an invigorating cerebral high that open up doors of creativity. This strain is commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue. Although sour diesel consists of some indicia, it's not the best strain for insomnia and other similar ailments because of the stimulating and lively head high that it delivers. Due to the effervescent contained within this strain, many people choose to smoke sour diesel at the beginning of their day for a head start. The potency of this strain is just enough to give you a great high and become your daily toke. The word "diesel" in sour diesel didn't come out of absolutely nowhere. This strain has one of the most pungent aromas of any strain, similar to Diesel Gas with a hint of lemon. You can expect a smooth toke with a slight lemon aftertaste. The appearance of sour diesel is composed of dense light green mug covered in orange hairs.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

