Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk
Z Cube, also known as “ZCube,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created as either a descendant or sister of the delicious Zkittlez and crossed with OZ Kush strain. Ready to journey into a whole new dimension? Z Cube is the bud to take you there, with heady and tranquilizing effects that will knock you flat out. The high has an uplifting feeling at the start, working its way through your mind and lifting you chin, filling you with a sense of well being and ease that's free of any negative moods or racing thoughts. A sense of tranquility will wash over you, slowly seeping into your body and leaving you fully calmed from head to toe and pretty couch-locked before you know it. Add in a heavy 25-32% THC level and you have the recipe for a highly potent bud that's great for experienced patients suffering from mood swings, depression, Bipolar Disorder and chronic stress or anxiety. This bud has a super sweet and fruity berry flavor with hints of fresh rose and earth upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a sour grapefruit and spicy herbal effect to it, too. Z Cube buds have dense spade-shaped minty green nugs with amber hairs and a coating of tiny milky white crystal trichomes.
Charlies x Grow Sciences Rosin Infused PreRoll Z Cubed x ZKTZ Drago 2Pk
by Charlies
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Charlies
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
