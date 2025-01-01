Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk



Z Cube, also known as “ZCube,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created as either a descendant or sister of the delicious Zkittlez and crossed with OZ Kush strain. Ready to journey into a whole new dimension? Z Cube is the bud to take you there, with heady and tranquilizing effects that will knock you flat out. The high has an uplifting feeling at the start, working its way through your mind and lifting you chin, filling you with a sense of well being and ease that's free of any negative moods or racing thoughts. A sense of tranquility will wash over you, slowly seeping into your body and leaving you fully calmed from head to toe and pretty couch-locked before you know it. Add in a heavy 25-32% THC level and you have the recipe for a highly potent bud that's great for experienced patients suffering from mood swings, depression, Bipolar Disorder and chronic stress or anxiety. This bud has a super sweet and fruity berry flavor with hints of fresh rose and earth upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a sour grapefruit and spicy herbal effect to it, too. Z Cube buds have dense spade-shaped minty green nugs with amber hairs and a coating of tiny milky white crystal trichomes.

