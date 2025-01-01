Florida Jack is a cross between Florida OG and Jack Herer (hence the name). Florida Jack buds are generally medium to large in size, featuring dense, spade-shaped nugs with a vibrant mix of light and dark green hues. You may also see orange pistils and a moderate to heavy coat of trichomes, giving the buds a slightly frosty appearance. On the nose, Florida Jack delivers a fresh, citrus-forward aroma with hints of pine, earth, and a touch of herbal spice. Its flavor mirrors the scent closely, offering zesty citrus and peppery pine notes on the inhale, followed by a clean herbal finish on the exhale.
Consumers often report feeling an immediate uplift in mood, enhanced focus, and a sense of creative stimulation, making it a great choice for social settings or productive afternoons. Medically, it’s commonly used to combat fatigue, stress, depression, and mild headaches without the sedative effects of heavier strains.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.