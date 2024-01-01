Cheba Hut is a “Toasted” sub-concept that has been curing munchies since its start in 1998. Founder Scott Jennings decided to showcase the harmony between great tasting food and … well, a very specific counter-culture. The menu features over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. Most locations also offer craft beer bars that feature local beers from neighborhood breweries.



What really sets Cheba Hut apart, though, can only be experienced in our shops. We combine homegrown food with real people in a relaxed environment. Escape the established.

