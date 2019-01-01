 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Cheech & Chong Glass
Cheech & Chong Glass

We've got the good stuff, man.

About Cheech & Chong Glass

Hey man, if you're looking for Officially Licensed Genuine Cheech & Chong™ Glass, you've come to the right spot! Our products are personally endorsed and the ONLY glass company licensed by Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin! This legendary comedy duo aims to improve your smoking experience once again with their first officially licensed and certified original Cheech & Chong™ Glass smoke products. Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong are extremely excited to launch their signature line of Cheech & Chong™ Glass hand pipes, water pipes and bubblers made from 100% quality borosilicate glass and far out colours and designs. You’ll want to add these collector pieces to your smoking portfolio, man! Smoke with the Originals, Smoke with Cheech & Chong™ Glass.

Canada, United States