Cheech & Chong’s GROW is a 100% pure and natural beard oil is made with Hemp Seed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Castor Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, & Vitamin E that regrows, thickens and adds fullness to your beard with every use. Add this unscented product to your beard daily and work into your skin to stimulate hair growth and to thicken and condition your existing beard hair.



Cheech and Chong Grooming Products are designed and manufactured in the United states to meet the high possible quality standard. We are a top quality grooming company that uses the highest quality natural & organic ingredients.