1:10 THC Tincture
Snack. Snooze. Blaze.
The perfect blend for snoozing, medicating or just getting a little blazed. Our BLUE tincture packs a perfect punch that will have THC lovers in a delightful daze.
1mg CBD
10mg THC
2mg CBDa
2mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
Chemistry.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
