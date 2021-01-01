Chemistry.
Dog Named Tsu is a trusted and loyal companion. The 9-to-5 grind will be a breeze with her roasted chicory goodness by your side. This CBD-dominant session vape is super chill, perfect for newbies and cannasseurs alike.
TYPE: Balanced CBD
CBD: 53.6%
THC: 18.4%
CANNABINOIDS: 82.5%
TERPENES: 1.9%
GROWN BY: Moon Gazer Farms
REGION: Mendocino County
