Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Dog Named Tsu Vape Cartridge

Dog Named Tsu is a trusted and loyal companion. The 9-to-5 grind will be a breeze with her roasted chicory goodness by your side. This CBD-dominant session vape is super chill, perfect for newbies and cannasseurs alike.

TYPE: Balanced CBD
CBD: 53.6%
THC: 18.4%
CANNABINOIDS: 82.5%
TERPENES: 1.9%

GROWN BY: Moon Gazer Farms
REGION: Mendocino County
