About this product

What happens when you cross Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez, two of the most flavorful cannabis strains on earth? You get Forbidden Watermelonz! Moon Made Farms sourced seeds from the 2018 Emerald Cup and worked two seasons to pheno-hunt the best flavors and effects. The results are a fruit forward hybrid that will tempt even the purest souls.



*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 32.25%

CANNABINOIDS: 36.50%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farm

REGION: Humboldt