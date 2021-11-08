Loading…
Chemistry.

Jack Tripper Vape Cartridge

Energize your day with this electric sativa from Moon Made Farms. Jack Tripper delivers a strong head high with a stimulating body buzz, perfect for the aspiring day tripper.

Sun grown by Moon Made Farm in Southern Humboldt, Jack Tripper is a potent Sativa that will have you up and moving. One puff of Jack Tripper's crisp vapor will deliver a clear head high followed by a stimulating body buzz. Jack Tripper is the perfect strain for when you're looking to energize your mind and body.

*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*

TYPE: Sativa
THC: 77.3%
CBD: 0.14%
CANNABINOIDS: 83.0%
TERPENES: 4.1%
LINEAGE: Jack the Ripper x Harlequin

GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 08/11/2021
