About this product

Energize your day with this electric sativa from Moon Made Farms. Jack Tripper delivers a strong head high with a stimulating body buzz, perfect for the aspiring day tripper.



Sun grown by Moon Made Farm in Southern Humboldt, Jack Tripper is a potent Sativa that will have you up and moving. One puff of Jack Tripper's crisp vapor will deliver a clear head high followed by a stimulating body buzz. Jack Tripper is the perfect strain for when you're looking to energize your mind and body.



*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 77.3%

CBD: 0.14%

CANNABINOIDS: 83.0%

TERPENES: 4.1%

LINEAGE: Jack the Ripper x Harlequin



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt

RELEASE DATE: 08/11/2021