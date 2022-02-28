About this product
Bred by Emerald Cup Finalists Esensia Gardens in Southern Mendocino County, Magic Wand is an upbeat Sativa-dominant strain. This flower has a creamy, fruity flavor as a result of its Berry lineage. With an impressive potency profile offering a lasting euphoria, Magic Wand will unleash your inner wizard.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 35.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 35.3%
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
REGION: Mendocino
RELEASE DATE: 02/28/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
