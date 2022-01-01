About this product
3:1 CBD Tincture
Smile. Sparkle. Create.
Our ORANGE tincture will add a little sparkle to your day with a nourishing dose of CBD and a small dose of THC that will give you all the benefits without the buzz.
9mg CBD
3mg THC
1mg CBDa
3mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
Smile. Sparkle. Create.
Our ORANGE tincture will add a little sparkle to your day with a nourishing dose of CBD and a small dose of THC that will give you all the benefits without the buzz.
9mg CBD
3mg THC
1mg CBDa
3mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.