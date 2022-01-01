3:1 CBD Tincture



Smile. Sparkle. Create.



Our ORANGE tincture will add a little sparkle to your day with a nourishing dose of CBD and a small dose of THC that will give you all the benefits without the buzz.



9mg CBD

3mg THC

1mg CBDa

3mg THCa



Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.