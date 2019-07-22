About this product
Crush it with Pineapple Wonder(ful). The tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day. Go on, get ya some!
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 74.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 78.1%
TERPENES: 4.14%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt County
RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 74.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 78.1%
TERPENES: 4.14%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt County
RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.