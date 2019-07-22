Crush it with Pineapple Wonder(ful). The tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day. Go on, get ya some!



TYPE: Sativa Hybrid

THC: 74.3%

CANNABINOIDS: 78.1%

TERPENES: 4.14%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt County

RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019