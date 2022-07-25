Lost in the proverbial woods and need a guiding light? Reach to your pouch of Pixie Dust and throw liberally in the air. Calming vibrations will be upon you instantly with hints of blueberry, cream and vanilla.



A cross between the mystical strains Blueberry and Magic Wand, Pixie Dust was grown by the green wizards at Esensia Gardens in Mendocino. Tingle yourself right out of those twigs with this grounding indica and 2019 and 2021 Emerald Cup Award winner.



**Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower**



TYPE: Indica

THC: 70.0%

CBD: 0.12%

CANNABINOIDS: 79.0%

TERPENES: 5.6%



GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens

REGION: Mendocino