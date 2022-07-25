About this product
A cross between the mystical strains Blueberry and Magic Wand, Pixie Dust was grown by the green wizards at Esensia Gardens in Mendocino. Tingle yourself right out of those twigs with this grounding indica and 2019 and 2021 Emerald Cup Award winner.
**Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower**
TYPE: Indica
THC: 70.0%
CBD: 0.12%
CANNABINOIDS: 79.0%
TERPENES: 5.6%
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
REGION: Mendocino
About this brand
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.