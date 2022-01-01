About this product
Join the winning team with this hybrid strain from Moon Made Farms! A cross between the sweet strains Cookies & Cream and Strawberries & Cream, Team Cream is a smooth hybrid with buttery flavors and aromas. Team Cream's effects are pleasant and uplifting, offering mood elevation that may ease anxiety and spur conversation. A balanced hybrid, Team Cream is perfect for any time or occasion.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 25.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.3%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
