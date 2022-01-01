Join the winning team with this hybrid strain from Moon Made Farms! A cross between the sweet strains Cookies & Cream and Strawberries & Cream, Team Cream is a smooth hybrid with buttery flavors and aromas. Team Cream's effects are pleasant and uplifting, offering mood elevation that may ease anxiety and spur conversation. A balanced hybrid, Team Cream is perfect for any time or occasion.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 25.7%

CANNABINOIDS: 32.3%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt