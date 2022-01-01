About this product
Join the winning team with this hybrid strain from Moon Made Farms! A cross between the sweet strains Cookies & Cream and Strawberries & Cream, Team Cream is a smooth hybrid with buttery flavors and aromas. Team Cream's effects are pleasant and uplifting, offering mood elevation that may ease anxiety and spur conversation. A balanced hybrid, Team Cream is perfect for any time or occasion.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 25.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.3%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
