Crafted from Emerald Cup winning genetics grown in the hills of Mendocino county, this hybrid provides a balanced high with that classic OG flavor on the inhale and a creamy fuel exhale.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 77.9%
CBD: 0.23%
CANNABINOIDS: 85.5%
TERPENES: 3.5%
GROWN BY: Tar Hill
REGION: Humboldt
Chemistry.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of sustainably cultivated flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms.
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.
CDPH-10003064