About this product
Take a bath you'll never want to get out of with one of our unique bath bombs. And these bombs don't just fizz -- they also bubble! A bubble bath inside a bath bomb is a bath experience you'll continue to love.
Each bath bomb is handcrafted with color and scent and contains 100 mg of full spectrum CBD. We use CO2 extracted hemp oil from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm in Woodburn, OR where we grow and extract onsite.
Available in multiple scents, as well as an unscented for those with allergies.
About this brand
Cherry River
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products