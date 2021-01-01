Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cherry River

Cherry River

Peppermint Patty Tincture: 3000 mg High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

Each bottle contains 3,000 mg of our organically grown full spectrum hemp from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm, and mixed with organic MCT oil and organic peppermint.

Recommended use: take 3 - 5 drops (15 - 25 mg) daily. Drop under your tongue and hold it for approximately 30 seconds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!