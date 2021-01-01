Cherry River
About this product
Each bottle contains 3,000 mg of our organically grown full spectrum hemp from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm, and mixed with organic MCT oil and organic peppermint.
Recommended use: take 3 - 5 drops (15 - 25 mg) daily. Drop under your tongue and hold it for approximately 30 seconds.
