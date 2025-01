Introducing A Bit More: High Potency Gummies - Unleash Your Inner Daredevil!



For the adventurous souls and cannabis aficionados who crave an extra kick, A Bit More: High Potency Gummies are here to cater to the thrill-seeker within you.



Handcrafted with precision and infused with a full spectrum, hemp-derived extract containing Delta 8 & Delta 9 THC, each gummy delivers a hefty 25mg of THC. That's a total of 250mg per pouch! Enjoy the tropical Pineapple flavor that'll leave you craving just a bit more.



Why choose A Bit More: High Potency Gummies?



✔️ Level up with a higher dose of THC: Elevate your experience to new heights



✔️ Crafted with care: Made with vegan, natural, and gluten-free ingredients so everyone can join in on the ride



✔️ Quality is our priority: Every batch undergoes rigorous lab testing to ensure purity and potency



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Lecithin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid



THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.



Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.

