Find the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!



Crafted to provide a balanced 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this extraordinary oil delivers an easygoing and enjoyable experience like no other. In each bottle, you'll find a perfect blend of 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.



Here's how our Premium CBD + THC Oil stands out:



✔️ Synergistic Harmony

CBD and THC together create a unique symphony of relaxation and balance. CBD is celebrated for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, while Delta-8 THC contributes to a gentle euphoria and a soothing sense of calm.



✔️ Versatile Benefits

Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sharing a good time with friends, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, our Premium Oil is formulated for any occasion. It's the perfect companion for those special moments and delightful experiences.



✔️ Gentle Experience

With a balanced ratio of CBD to THC, our Premium Oil offers a mellow and manageable experience. This makes it ideal for those who may be sensitive to the intoxicating effects of THC, or prefer a more balanced approach to their cannabis consumption.



Elevate your recreation, embrace wellness, and embark on a journey of relaxation and enjoyment with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!



Each 1fl oz. (30mL) bottle contains 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.



Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Pure CBD, Hemp-derived Extract



THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.

Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.



FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.



