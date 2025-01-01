About this product
Find the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Crafted to provide a balanced 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this extraordinary oil delivers an easygoing and enjoyable experience like no other. In each bottle, you'll find a perfect blend of 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Here's how our Premium CBD + THC Oil stands out:
✔️ Synergistic Harmony
CBD and THC together create a unique symphony of relaxation and balance. CBD is celebrated for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, while Delta-8 THC contributes to a gentle euphoria and a soothing sense of calm.
✔️ Versatile Benefits
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sharing a good time with friends, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, our Premium Oil is formulated for any occasion. It's the perfect companion for those special moments and delightful experiences.
✔️ Gentle Experience
With a balanced ratio of CBD to THC, our Premium Oil offers a mellow and manageable experience. This makes it ideal for those who may be sensitive to the intoxicating effects of THC, or prefer a more balanced approach to their cannabis consumption.
Elevate your recreation, embrace wellness, and embark on a journey of relaxation and enjoyment with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Each 1fl oz. (30mL) bottle contains 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Pure CBD, Hemp-derived Extract
THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.
Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
Crafted to provide a balanced 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this extraordinary oil delivers an easygoing and enjoyable experience like no other. In each bottle, you'll find a perfect blend of 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Here's how our Premium CBD + THC Oil stands out:
✔️ Synergistic Harmony
CBD and THC together create a unique symphony of relaxation and balance. CBD is celebrated for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, while Delta-8 THC contributes to a gentle euphoria and a soothing sense of calm.
✔️ Versatile Benefits
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sharing a good time with friends, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, our Premium Oil is formulated for any occasion. It's the perfect companion for those special moments and delightful experiences.
✔️ Gentle Experience
With a balanced ratio of CBD to THC, our Premium Oil offers a mellow and manageable experience. This makes it ideal for those who may be sensitive to the intoxicating effects of THC, or prefer a more balanced approach to their cannabis consumption.
Elevate your recreation, embrace wellness, and embark on a journey of relaxation and enjoyment with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Each 1fl oz. (30mL) bottle contains 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Pure CBD, Hemp-derived Extract
THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.
Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
Chicago Cannabis Company Premium THC/CBD Oil 1:1
Chicago Cannabis CompanyTinctures & Sublingual
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Find the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Crafted to provide a balanced 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this extraordinary oil delivers an easygoing and enjoyable experience like no other. In each bottle, you'll find a perfect blend of 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Here's how our Premium CBD + THC Oil stands out:
✔️ Synergistic Harmony
CBD and THC together create a unique symphony of relaxation and balance. CBD is celebrated for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, while Delta-8 THC contributes to a gentle euphoria and a soothing sense of calm.
✔️ Versatile Benefits
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sharing a good time with friends, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, our Premium Oil is formulated for any occasion. It's the perfect companion for those special moments and delightful experiences.
✔️ Gentle Experience
With a balanced ratio of CBD to THC, our Premium Oil offers a mellow and manageable experience. This makes it ideal for those who may be sensitive to the intoxicating effects of THC, or prefer a more balanced approach to their cannabis consumption.
Elevate your recreation, embrace wellness, and embark on a journey of relaxation and enjoyment with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Each 1fl oz. (30mL) bottle contains 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Pure CBD, Hemp-derived Extract
THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.
Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
Crafted to provide a balanced 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this extraordinary oil delivers an easygoing and enjoyable experience like no other. In each bottle, you'll find a perfect blend of 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Here's how our Premium CBD + THC Oil stands out:
✔️ Synergistic Harmony
CBD and THC together create a unique symphony of relaxation and balance. CBD is celebrated for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, while Delta-8 THC contributes to a gentle euphoria and a soothing sense of calm.
✔️ Versatile Benefits
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sharing a good time with friends, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, our Premium Oil is formulated for any occasion. It's the perfect companion for those special moments and delightful experiences.
✔️ Gentle Experience
With a balanced ratio of CBD to THC, our Premium Oil offers a mellow and manageable experience. This makes it ideal for those who may be sensitive to the intoxicating effects of THC, or prefer a more balanced approach to their cannabis consumption.
Elevate your recreation, embrace wellness, and embark on a journey of relaxation and enjoyment with our Premium CBD + THC Oil!
Each 1fl oz. (30mL) bottle contains 1000mg CBD and 1000mg Delta-8 THC.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Pure CBD, Hemp-derived Extract
THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only.
Must be 21+ years of age to purchase.
FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chicago Cannabis Company
Chicago Cannabis Company® specializes in Cannabinoid-infused products.
Notice a problem?Report this item