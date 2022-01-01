About this product
Chicago Cannabis Co. Delta 8 THC Gummies are handcrafted and infused with hemp-derived extract. Delta 8 THC is intoxicating and is intended for adult use only. Each gummy contains approx. 10mg of THC.
✔️ Vegan
✔️ Natural Ingredients
✔️ Artisan Quality
✔️ Lab Tested for Purity and Potency
Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid
Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. ID verified manually.
About this brand
Chicago Cannabis Company
Chicago Cannabis Company® specializes in Cannabinoid-infused products.