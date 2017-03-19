About this product
Chil reconsidered every aspect of the vaping experience. Other brands use cotton wicks that burn hot and produce an unpleasant charred taste. Chil only uses ceramic C-Cell wicks that distribute heat, flavor and experience evenly from the first hit to the last.
Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference.
Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges.
And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge.
More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil!
80% THC
About this strain
Purple Berry is an indica-dominant strain that crosses genetics from Grandaddy Purple and Blueberry. It stays true to its colorful lineage and produces dense green flowers that are streaked with purples and blues, and sometimes pinks and oranges. Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. Though a strain with heavy effects, many consumers report that it is less sedative and allows for some mental alertness while providing a strong body buzz.
Purple Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
48% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chil
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.