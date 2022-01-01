About this product
Chil reconsidered every aspect of the vaping experience. Other brands use cotton wicks that burn hot and produce an unpleasant charred taste. Chil only uses ceramic C-Cell wicks that distribute heat, flavor and experience evenly from the first hit to the last.
Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference.
Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges.
And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge.
More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil!
Available in 7 strains, each with 0.5g and 1g options.
Pineapple Jack - 80% THC - sativa
Purple Punch / Grape Soda - 80% THC - indica
Mandarin Haze - 80% THC - sativa
Fire OG - 80% THC - hybrid
Sour Apricot - 80% THC - hybrid
Guava Glue - 80% THC - hybrid
Berry Pie - 80% THC - indica
About this brand
Chil
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.