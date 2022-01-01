About this product
If you don’t have an hour for your edibles to take effect, get there 2-3X faster* with Chil Mixers™. Get your chil on in just 15-20 minutes. From water bottles, mocktails or your evening tea, our THC and CBD infusions deliver fun, relaxation and relief in a delicious and discreet stick pack. Just mix into 10 to 12 oz of water or your favorite beverage, and chil!
Our patented process involves the encapsulation of bio-actives in a way that preserves their essence and potencies. It protects the vital parts of the cannabis plant while transforming them into a form that mixes effortlessly with your favorite drink or recipe and can produce a Chil sensation in as little as 15-20 minutes*.
Chil Mixers™ are where science and flavor intersect. We hope you love it!
Available in three varieties:
Lemon - 10mg THC
Watermelon - 5mg THC: 5mg CBD
Bud Naked (unflavored) - 10mg THC
Each flavor comes in a single pack or 10 pack box.
About this brand
Chil
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.