If you don’t have an hour for your edibles to take effect, get there 2-3X faster* with Chil Mixers™. Get your chil on in just 15-20 minutes. From water bottles, mocktails or your evening tea, our THC and CBD infusions deliver fun, relaxation and relief in a delicious and discreet stick pack. Just mix into 10 to 12 oz of water or your favorite beverage, and chil!



Our patented process involves the encapsulation of bio-actives in a way that preserves their essence and potencies. It protects the vital parts of the cannabis plant while transforming them into a form that mixes effortlessly with your favorite drink or recipe and can produce a Chil sensation in as little as 15-20 minutes*.



Chil Mixers™ are where science and flavor intersect. We hope you love it!



Available in three varieties:

Lemon - 10mg THC

Watermelon - 5mg THC: 5mg CBD

Bud Naked (unflavored) - 10mg THC



Each flavor comes in a single pack or 10 pack box.