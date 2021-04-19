About this product
Chil reconsidered every aspect of the vaping experience. Other brands use cotton wicks that burn hot and produce an unpleasant charred taste. Chil only uses ceramic C-Cell wicks that distribute heat, flavor and experience evenly from the first hit to the last.
Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference.
Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges.
And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge.
More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil!
80% THC
80% THC
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
917 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chil
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.